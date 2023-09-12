Starbucks Is Gearing Up For Spooky Season With Its Latest Line Of Reusable Drinkware

Starbucks is well-known for its reusable holiday cups — with loyal fans of the chain quick to scoop them up. Fortunately, you don't have to wait for the winter holiday season to get your hands on a fun seasonal tumbler, cold cup, hot cup, or mug. The coffee retailer has gone all out with its Halloween-themed reusable cups this year.

So why not ring in the spooky season with a new festive cup for fall? The planet will certainly thank you for using fewer disposable cups. Meanwhile, Starbucks offers 25 Stars to its reward members as well as a $0.10 discount to anyone who brings in one of these reusable cups for a coffee order. The coffee retailer is looking to significantly reduce the number of its single-use cups that go into landfills by 2030 and is offering bigger perks to those with reusable cups in the test markets, which is all the more reason to grab a spooky cup the next time you're there.