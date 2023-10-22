Saving Undercooked Meat Requires More Than Just Putting It Back In The Oven

OK, but what do you do if you're working with steak, specifically, and parts of it are more cooked than others? You don't want to cut steak into smaller pieces; the whole point there is to preserve as much juiciness as possible, and this will dry it out much more quickly. If it's undercooked on both the inside and outside, it's an easy fix; just cook it more in a pan, getting to the desired sear before finishing in the oven.

But if you've got a hard sear on the outside but the inside is still undercooked (sometimes known as "black and blue"), it's a little trickier. You need to cook the outside as little as possible, so preheat the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with a cast-iron pan already inside. Lightly oil the pan and put in the steak for two to four minutes per side, checking the temp with a meat thermometer (medium rare is about 140 degrees). This high oven heat will evenly expose the meat (and hopefully not overcook the outside).

Meat is like any other food; you just have to know how to handle it. There's no shame in not nailing the temp on the first try; just use these methods, and you'll be able to fix the issue in no time.