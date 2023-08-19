Is It Safe To Eat Chicken That's Still Pink After Cooking?

The dangers of undercooked chicken are a significant concern in the kitchen. Chicken is one of the foods most likely to give you salmonella, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that one million Americans get food poisoning from poultry every year. Thoroughly cooking chicken is essential for your health (not to mention its taste and texture), but you might not be judging its doneness as accurately as you think. Our experiences with beef and lamb teach us that the color of meat is a surefire indicator of its doneness. The pinker the meat, the closer it is to raw. It's natural to assume that this rule applies to every type of meat, but that's not entirely true when it comes to poultry.

Just because chicken meat is pink doesn't necessarily mean it's undercooked. Pink chicken can be dangerous to eat sometimes, but there are other occasions where it's perfectly fine. Temperature determines the doneness of meat, but other factors affect its color. The age of the chicken, the way it was fed and slaughtered, the method of cooking you use, and whether the meat is white or dark all impact the meat's hue. These additional factors do not have a bearing on the safety of the meat, and thus, color is not an accurate way to judge your risk of food poisoning.