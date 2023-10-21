Make Your Canned Tuna Gourmet With A Tartare-Inspired Presentation

When you think of canned tuna, you might not think much about presentation. The tinned fish doesn't exactly evoke gourmet thoughts, after all. Instead, it's generally considered a simple food perfect for when you're in a rush. Just throw in some diced onions and celery, toss it all with a bit of mayo, slap it between a couple of pieces of bread, and voilà — you've got lunch. But what if you could still do minimal prep work and have something more aesthetically pleasing that will delight your tastebuds? Well, you definitely can with a tartare-inspired tuna stack.

You may have tried something similar before, as many restaurants serve tartare-inspired sashimi and avocado stacks as appetizers. However, canned tuna works incredibly well for this dish since you don't have to worry about sourcing meat that is safe to eat raw. This also means you don't have to prepare ahead of time. Instead, it can be a fun gourmet treat that's easy to make with ingredients you already have. Making these delicious tuna stacks is as simple as layering the ingredients — alternating between canned tuna and vegetables (or fruit) — and topping them with sauce and a garnish. Just drain the tuna well so it is firm enough to stay together in a layer. You can then use the empty can to help shape the presentation; how easy is that?