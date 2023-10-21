Make Your Canned Tuna Gourmet With A Tartare-Inspired Presentation
When you think of canned tuna, you might not think much about presentation. The tinned fish doesn't exactly evoke gourmet thoughts, after all. Instead, it's generally considered a simple food perfect for when you're in a rush. Just throw in some diced onions and celery, toss it all with a bit of mayo, slap it between a couple of pieces of bread, and voilà — you've got lunch. But what if you could still do minimal prep work and have something more aesthetically pleasing that will delight your tastebuds? Well, you definitely can with a tartare-inspired tuna stack.
You may have tried something similar before, as many restaurants serve tartare-inspired sashimi and avocado stacks as appetizers. However, canned tuna works incredibly well for this dish since you don't have to worry about sourcing meat that is safe to eat raw. This also means you don't have to prepare ahead of time. Instead, it can be a fun gourmet treat that's easy to make with ingredients you already have. Making these delicious tuna stacks is as simple as layering the ingredients — alternating between canned tuna and vegetables (or fruit) — and topping them with sauce and a garnish. Just drain the tuna well so it is firm enough to stay together in a layer. You can then use the empty can to help shape the presentation; how easy is that?
Dressing up canned tuna
To create this stacked wonder, make a base by laying sliced avocado on a plate. Next, spoon a layer of canned tuna on top of the avocado. Then add more sliced avocado to the stack (or alternate with another ingredient), followed by more tuna. Continue stacking until you have a few layers, then drizzle with sauce and garnish as desired. You can also use the empty tuna can to ensure a perfectly round presentation. In this case, you'd want to put the avocado slices directly into the can, followed by a layer of tuna, and so on. Be careful not to pack it so tightly so that it won't be able to slide out easily. Once the can is full, turn it over onto a plate. Repeat until you've reached the desired height for your tuna stack.
Options are abundant when it comes to tartare-inspired canned tuna masterpieces, so there's really no reason to stick with just the typical tuna salad ingredients with this one. Make it sweet, spicy (or sweet and spicy!), tangy, savory — even cheesy. Canned tuna might smell strong, but its lighter flavor can take just about anything you throw at it. Don't be afraid to break out the cream cheese, sweet and sour, wasabi, hot sauce, chili oil, hoisin sauce, or whatever else catches your eye.
Gourmet and healthy
Make the most out of fruits and vegetables to give this tartare-inspired presentation a burst of flavor and a pop of color. Carrots, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, and avocado are excellent options. A layer of diced mango or papaya is another great way to add flavor and color.
Finish it with capers and thin twists of lemon zest, a sprinkling of tri-colored sesame seeds, a pinch of sprouts or microgreens, or whatever else you can think of. Don't forget to drizzle a little of whatever sauce you choose to give the finishing touch.
With so much flavor packed in, this dish proves that you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. Canned tuna is an excellent way to add protein to your diet and get those essential Omega-3 fatty acids. And with all the potential fruits and vegetables that can be used, you'll surely get a full range of vitamins and minerals. As the saying goes, eat more color. Doing so is the best way to ensure you get everything you need for a balanced diet.
If you're looking for an easy way to get a quick and nutritious meal that is also pleasing to the eye, then this is one dish that you definitely have to try. Don't be surprised if you feel like a gourmet chef after whipping up this delicacy. You might even be inspired to use canned tuna in new ways you've never thought of before.