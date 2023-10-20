The Reason You Should Always Pat Ribs Dry Before Cooking Them

Are you in the mood for some piping-hot, BBQ-slathered, fall-off-the-bone ribs? Well, your answer is probably the same as anyone else's: "Who wouldn't be?" Whether they're baby back or spare ribs, you'll find fans of both kinds. And for those who are challenged with the task of making ribs taste amazing, you'll find the possibilities are almost endless: You can grill them, smoke them, or bake them in the oven. Whatever method you choose, one important factor is to make sure your ribs get a good sear while cooking.

Searing ribs, or any kind of meat, means you're browning the outside and creating a crust that adds more flavor per bite. This is usually done in a pan by turning the heat up very high and placing the meat over a little bit of oil or butter. Yet, there are other ways in which you can sear your ribs, such as in an oven or on the grill. And in order to create this effect you'll need those ribs to be nice and dry. When it comes to making flavorful, crispy, seared ribs, you should always make sure that you pat them dry completely before cooking them.