The Ingredients Necessary To Classify A Certifiable Pickle

What is a pickle? You might think the answer is simple: A briny, crisp cucumber. In that case, why doesn't Claussen call its "Kosher dill slices" pickles? Is a piece of pickled pepper a pickle? What on earth is a cornichon?

The United States Department of Agriculture defines pickles clearly — and extensively. Pickles must be made "entirely or predominantly from cucumbers." Depending on the type of pickle, small amounts of cauliflower, onions, or other vegetables can be invited to the party, too. Once packed in a jar, they must be "prepared and preserved through natural or controlled fermentation or by direct addition of vinegar." Finally, the pickles' pH must be 4.6 or below.

The classic dill pickles you buy at the grocery store fall into this USDA-regulated category. (Major brands state that they just don't have room to print "pickles" on the jar.) Bread and butter discs, hamburger relish, and chow-chow are US government-approved pickles, too.

But across the culinary world, the word "pickle" can refer to so much more than brined cucumbers. Let's explore it.