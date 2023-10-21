The Best Way To Store Leftover Shredded Meat

While microwaves offer a convenient method for reheating leftover shredded meat like pulled pork, they aren't the best when it comes to maintaining quality. In this case, using the oven or a slow cooker will result in much tastier leftovers. You'll want to take the leftovers from the refrigerator or freezer and transfer them to a deep pan that's safe for use in the oven. If you still have some of the leftover juice reserved from when you made your dish, drizzle it over the meat. If you don't have any remaining juice, no worries, as you can use water, stock, or barbecue sauce in its place.

To keep everything moist, make sure to cover the top with a lid or a sheet of aluminum foil before placing the pan into your preheated oven. Higher heat will dry your meat out, so keep the temperature at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit — you only want to warm it, not cook it. In an oven, this can take around 30 minutes, while a slow cooker could take as long as three hours. You'll know it's ready when it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can determine by using a meat thermometer. Even though it is already cooked, leftover meat should still be served at the proper temperature to further decrease the chance of foodborne illness. Now you can enjoy a delicious, shredded beef or chicken sandwich without sacrificing one iota of flavor.