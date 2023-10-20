The Precise Technique That Makes Icing Cake Pops Way Easier

Sometimes, all you really want is a bite or two of cake, which is why cake pops are so ingenious. All they are is a poppable ball of cake on a stick dipped in a yummy candy coating, and if you're hosting a party, they're the perfect finger food. Cake pops are not hard to bake and assemble, but when it comes to decorating, things can get a little tricky, especially if you're baking with kids. It seems like it should be easy to just dip a cake pop into the glaze or frosting and have it come out perfectly. Unfortunately, what happens more often is that the whole ball of cake comes off the stick and makes a big mess of the icing. The trick is to tilt the bowl and dip the cake pop to glaze at an angle.

It's a bummer to go through the trouble of making a batch of cake pops only to have them come out looking a little worse for wear, but thankfully, the busy bakers of the internet have it all figured out. Make gravity work in your favor for your next batch of cake pops, and you'll never lose one to the bowl of frosting again.