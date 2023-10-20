Upgrade Basic Mayo With Toasted Sesame Oil For An Umami Flair

Mayonnaise is effortless, uncomplicated, and seemingly unapologetic. While its origins are controversial, it has risen to the top, thrashing the likes of ketchup, to be regarded in 2021 as the most popular condiment in the United States. Yet, within its simplicity is also a slight boredom. While the likes of sriracha or garlic mayo may have caught your eye, it's time to think beyond the box and out into the mayonnaise universe. Adding in toasted sesame oil is a brilliant place to begin this exploration.

Toasted sesame oil has a much richer and complex nutty flavor than standard sesame oil. Once combined with mayonnaise, the toasted sesame oil infuses the creamy tang of mayonnaise with an umami flair, making this condiment earthy, silky, and increasingly addictive. It's natural to be apprehensive about this pairing; after all, mayonnaise already contains oil, and adding more may sound like a goopy mess. Yet if the amounts are carefully balanced, the mayonnaise's flavor becomes profoundly rich, nutty, and brimming with umami aromas. If you've got a basic jar of mayo taking up space in the fridge, what's the harm in trying this trick? You've got nothing to lose.