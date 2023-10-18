Walmart Aims To Take Inflation Out Of The Picture Again For Thanksgiving 2023

If you're looking to save some money while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, Walmart may be the place to stock up. As inflation begins to slow down, the retailer is taking it one step further. The grocery store chain has announced that it will be selling certain holiday foods at pre-inflation pricing, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal.

The store will be offering low-cost meal options to its customers, at prices that add up to even less than last year. Beginning November 1, 2023, customers can visit the Walmart website or use the app to purchase the most common items found on the Thanksgiving table with the tap of a key. Turkey will cost less than a dollar per pound, and ham, stuffing, and pre-made pumpkin pies will also be sold at deeply discounted rates. Just one click will add all the featured items to the customer's cart.

There will be two ways to purchase the Thanksgiving staples: premade heat-and-eat dishes, and essential ingredients to make your own spread at home. The promotional pricing will be available through December 26, 2023.