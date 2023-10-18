Walmart Aims To Take Inflation Out Of The Picture Again For Thanksgiving 2023
If you're looking to save some money while shopping for Thanksgiving dinner, Walmart may be the place to stock up. As inflation begins to slow down, the retailer is taking it one step further. The grocery store chain has announced that it will be selling certain holiday foods at pre-inflation pricing, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal.
The store will be offering low-cost meal options to its customers, at prices that add up to even less than last year. Beginning November 1, 2023, customers can visit the Walmart website or use the app to purchase the most common items found on the Thanksgiving table with the tap of a key. Turkey will cost less than a dollar per pound, and ham, stuffing, and pre-made pumpkin pies will also be sold at deeply discounted rates. Just one click will add all the featured items to the customer's cart.
There will be two ways to purchase the Thanksgiving staples: premade heat-and-eat dishes, and essential ingredients to make your own spread at home. The promotional pricing will be available through December 26, 2023.
Holiday dinner staples get price cuts at Walmart
In addition to the holiday seasonal basket deals, Walmart will be continuing to keep prices low on other individual foods as the holidays approach. The press release also detailed that the chain plans to offer more sales and discounts more frequently. The chain reports that it helped save customers $1 billion in food costs over the past year.
In 2022, the store cut its prices to match those of 2021. This year, according to the press release, those same foods will be even cheaper. The Walmart website is currently advertising 6-ounce boxes of Stove Top turkey stuffing for just $1.98 per box and boxes of Jiffy corn muffin mix for 52 cents. The grocery store is likely to slash prices on other seasonal foods as the holidays approach, removing inflation from its pricing.
President and CEO of Walmart U.S., John Furner, said in the press release: "Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we're building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever." Walmart's inflation-busting deals could help keep inflation concerns out of the holiday picture for its customers, and may even lure some new customers seeking savings this season.