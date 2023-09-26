Roasted Vegetables Are The Hearty Addition Your Fall Salad Craves

Any number of fall vegetables will benefit from a good roasting — root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, parsnips, beets, and carrots all roast beautifully. Squashes like butternut, acorn, and pumpkin add sweetness, even caramelizing a little in the oven. Cruciferous veggies, especially Brussels sprouts and kale, will crisp up and even char a bit around the edges. Cauliflower, broccoli, eggplant, and mushrooms also work wonderfully when roasted for a salad.

Every veggie will roast for different amounts of time, but each starts the same: coat the veggies in a healthy dose of olive oil (or whichever oil you'll be using to roast), then season with salt, pepper, and your preference of fresh or dried herbs and spices. Then, try laying them out on a prepared baking sheet and preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

For root veggies, you'll want to roast for about 30 to 45 minutes. Cruciferous veggies will take about 25 minutes (though kale will take less time than Brussels sprouts and broccoli); squashes will take anywhere from 20 to 60 minutes. Keep an eye on the vegetables as they cook to prevent burning, and stir or flip them during cooking to ensure they're evenly roasted.