New Study Examines Which Foods Damage Our Environment The Most

A new study has taken on the daunting task of analyzing the carbon footprint of 99% of all food produced and reported to the United Nations, per Food Business News. This study was conducted by the University of California Santa Barbara's National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) and led by its executive director Ben Halpern.

"I became a pescatarian years ago because of wanting to reduce the environmental footprint of what I eat, but then I thought, I'm a scientist, I should really use science to inform my decisions about what I eat. That's actually why I started this research project," said Halpern.

Halpern told Food Business News that the results of the study will guide his own diet going forward. This means that fish may be off the menu for him. One of the key takeaways of the study was that aquatic farming operations account for nearly 10% of food production's total environmental impact while only contributing 2% of the food. Wild-caught fish like cod and haddock aren't much better due to the use of ocean-floor trawling methods. These gigantic nets are accountable for destroying significant fish habitats on the ocean floor and impacting the ocean's health. Other species of fish were found to have a far smaller impact.

The study also produced several other key takeaways showing the complexity of modern food systems