Totally Elevate Your Tuna Salad With One Salty Ingredient

Tuna salad is one of those dishes that is simultaneously light and comforting. It seems everyone has their own take on it, whether that's by adding Dijon mustard, pickles, or a little cottage cheese for additional creaminess. There are also many unexpected ingredients to put in tuna salad — but if you're looking for a component to amp up the saltiness factor, there's no better option than soy sauce.

You dip your tuna sushi into soy sauce, right? Now, imagine mixing soy sauce into canned tuna, along with a little onion, celery, and mayonnaise. The result is a crunchy, tangy, creamy sandwich filler that sings with umami essence. If you're seeking a creative way to enhance the depth and saltiness of your tuna salad, soy sauce is an excellent starting point. With a variety of soy sauces available — from light to dark, or even sweet — and attractive ingredient pairings, you can't go wrong.