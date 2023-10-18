The Secret Ingredients Martha Stewart Swears By For A Flavorful Chicken Pot Pie

Brown butter, butternut squash, and cremini mushrooms: Not exactly classic ingredients for chicken pot pie. But according to Instagram, Martha Stewart swears by them. "Brown butter turns the crust for this comfort-food classic into a flaky, nutty marvel," writes the entrepreneur's Test Kitchen team on her website.

A standard-issue chicken pot pie is pretty simple. According to a YouTube tutorial from Stewart, "pot pies have stood the test of time" and are "the ultimate one-pot meal." In the video, she cooks chicken and aromatics like onions, carrots, and celery, in a creamy, brothy sauce; then bakes the mixture with a flaky, pastry crust. This newer version from the culinary icon goes much further in the name of deliciousness. You don't just roughly chop up carrots and onions — only mushroom caps and diced butternut squash will do. You don't just make a bespoke crust — you make brown butter, freeze it, then use it to construct your own crust. The whole thing takes over three and a half hours, but it might just be worth it.