The Perfect Meatloaf Ingredient When You Want To Add A Little Crunch

Canned fried onions add flavor and texture to recipes of all kinds, especially casseroles. First produced widely in the 1930s and later made popular in the 1950s with the invention of green bean casserole, these tasty little onions are used in many different applications nowadays — from a crunchy burger topping to a crust for chicken or other meats.

Toppings like fried onions work well with recipes that traditionally have more homogenized textures; most casseroles, for example, tend to be on the wet side, and the contrasting texture of a crunchy topping (like breadcrumbs on mac and cheese, for instance) makes a dish all the more appetizing. In the case of meatloaf, not only are the crispy onions a welcome divergence from the smooth texture of the loaf, but the intense onion flavor also mixes well with the meaty flavor of the ground beef. All of the elements in this dish complement one another perfectly.

Fried onions do lose their crunch over time; moisture in the air absorbs into the fried crust and softens it. This process speeds up when the onions are put in a moist environment — say, into or on top of a meatloaf. So that crunch won't last forever, especially after a night in the fridge. But the oniony flavor will persist. (And you can always add an extra handful of fried onions to your heated-up leftovers the next day).