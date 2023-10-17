What's So Special About TikTok's Viral Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Caesar salad got its start in Mexico in the 1920s, and it has become one of the country's most popular salads since then. It's on menus from coast to coast, and a relatively new riff on this classic has become a sensation on TikTok. It's seemingly impossible to determine who first kicked off this trend, but there are dozens of videos of people trying this fusion of pasta salad and Caesar salad. One early version of this delicious hybrid landed on TikTok in August 2022. It comes from Chris Collins, an award-winning food blogger.

More than 4 million people have liked a TikTok video of this salad since it was posted in April 2023. Bacon is one of the elements that cooks include in most of these videos to take the dish to the next level. It's easy to see why this salad has developed such a devoted following.