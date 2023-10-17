Top Your Scalloped Potatoes With Chips For Some Extra Crunch
From homefries to baked potatoes and hashbrowns, there is no wrong way to cook a potato. Among the many ways to prepare them, perhaps the most luxurious potato preparation is a heaping batch of buttery scalloped potatoes. Their rich, creamy, and delicate flavor can curb even the most intense hunger cravings, and while they're perfect as is, adding a crunchy topping can elevate them to new heights. Enter your favorite snacking chips.
As one X user tweeted, "I'm a fan of chips on...everything?! Including scalloped potatoes." Same here, friend, same here. Adding chips to your scalloped potatoes brings an exciting, tactile crunch to the dish that lends to a subtle contrast between the tender, silky potatoes and the crispy, delicately brittle chips. With this simple culinary hack, each bite of scalloped potatoes will boast a pleasant resistance before breaking into the soft, velvety potatoes.
Not only does topping this rich potato dish with chips give it a tasty texture, but it also adds a visual appeal the same way a green onion or rosemary garnish brings an edible artistic charm to scalloped potatoes. The benefits don't stop there; snacking chips are a widely available ingredient that comes in many different forms, so your options for customization are endless. Have we convinced you yet?
Chip Variations to try
Whether you're at 7-Eleven, Trader Joe's, or a local farmer's market, there are probably chips nearby and dozens of varieties to choose from. And while you're certainly not limited when it comes to options, you may not know where to start. But don't fret — we've got you covered!
If you're not sprinkling shredded cheese over your scalloped potatoes but still need a cheesy essence, cheese-dusted potato chips offer a subtle dairy kick and total potato inception. If you're adding fresh cheese to your dish, add herbaceous potato chips for a hint of aromatic seasoning to match their irresistible crunch. If you want to avoid deep-fried food — opt for baked potato chips for a lighter option that still offers the same culinary benefits as their fried counterpart.
If you aren't already aware, the world of snacking chips is extensive, so you don't have to stick with potato chips. Whole grain chips like Sun Chips are a nutrient-dense option that still gives you the crispy edge your scalloped potatoes are craving, and corn chips like Fritos or classic tortilla chips can impart a whisper of sweetness and a grainier texture to the dish. Another excellent option is kale chips, which infuse the dish with a vegetal twist and doubles as your meal's portion of greens.
Regional ideas
If you want to jazz up your chip-topped scalloped potatoes beyond the basics, get inspired with some regional dish ideas. Embrace the bold flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine by topping your scalloped potatoes with kettle-cooked jalapeño chips, freshly sliced jalapeños, and a dollop of sour cream and guacamole. For a hint of exotic spices, consider using masala-flavored potato chips after seasoning the potatoes with curry spices to achieve the vibrant, aromatic flavors of Indian cuisine. As if they weren't luxurious enough, you can elevate your scalloped potatoes even further with the sophistication of French-inspired chips, such as Herbes de Provence, or truffle-flavored chips, which pair well with shredded cheeses like gruyère.
It's not just the ingredients in your chip-crusted scalloped potatoes that can be inspired by different regions and cultures; it's the cooking method, too. Do as those from the Netherlands do and prepare your scalloped potatoes in a Dutch oven, or use a Japanese rice cooker for smaller batches. For something more familiar, look to the American Midwest, where the Crock-Pot has been a kitchen staple for decades.
Whichever way you choose to make your scalloped potatoes, as long as you're topping them with crushed chips, you won't be disappointed.