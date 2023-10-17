Top Your Scalloped Potatoes With Chips For Some Extra Crunch

From homefries to baked potatoes and hashbrowns, there is no wrong way to cook a potato. Among the many ways to prepare them, perhaps the most luxurious potato preparation is a heaping batch of buttery scalloped potatoes. Their rich, creamy, and delicate flavor can curb even the most intense hunger cravings, and while they're perfect as is, adding a crunchy topping can elevate them to new heights. Enter your favorite snacking chips.

As one X user tweeted, "I'm a fan of chips on...everything?! Including scalloped potatoes." Same here, friend, same here. Adding chips to your scalloped potatoes brings an exciting, tactile crunch to the dish that lends to a subtle contrast between the tender, silky potatoes and the crispy, delicately brittle chips. With this simple culinary hack, each bite of scalloped potatoes will boast a pleasant resistance before breaking into the soft, velvety potatoes.

Not only does topping this rich potato dish with chips give it a tasty texture, but it also adds a visual appeal the same way a green onion or rosemary garnish brings an edible artistic charm to scalloped potatoes. The benefits don't stop there; snacking chips are a widely available ingredient that comes in many different forms, so your options for customization are endless. Have we convinced you yet?