The Clever Fork Hack That Makes Filling Hard Shell Tacos A Breeze

Many people have strong preferences when it comes to hard shell versus soft tacos. However, even soft taco lovers would have to admit that sometimes the delicious crunch of a hard shell taco just takes the dish to the next level texturally. While hard shell tacos are delicious, they can create a few difficulties, like when they break and all the insides drop onto the plate (or floor) and when they refuse to stand up on their own and instead fall over while you are trying to stuff them with meat and toppings. Luckily, there is an easy hack to prevent your hard shell tacos from falling apart, there is also a simple way to keep them standing while you layer in the toppings — and all you need is a fork.

Yes, grabbing an everyday table fork and sticking it onto one side of the tortilla is a great way to fortify your hard shell and keep it standing on its own while you fill it. This hack is perfect because it allows you to use both hands to work with the ingredients instead of needing to use one to hold the taco upright. So, how do you do it?