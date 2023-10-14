Double Up On Protein With A Quinoa Egg Scramble

Finding creative ways to increase the protein content of a plate of scrambled eggs can seem like a chore. While more eggs might appear to be the answer, the result can be mushy and unsatisfying. How much protein is in an egg anyway? Honestly, not enough to justify having an oversized portion of scrambled eggs dominating your plate. Thankfully, the options don't stop there and quinoa is a straightforward solution to your protein dilemma.

Depending on the size, an individual egg has 6 to 7 grams of protein, while 1 cup of cooked quinoa yields 8 grams of protein. Combining the two can easily boost your breakfast protein to satisfactory levels to keep you satiated until lunch. Let's be clear though; while the protein count might be looking good, you want your meal to also deliver on flavor and texture. Rest assured, this dish is almost reminiscent of the texture of egg fried rice — pleasantly crunchy with a touch of softness, a fluffy edge, and a creamy flavor. As an added bonus, quinoa egg scramble is also a great plant-based protein option that's ideal for vegetarians or those looking to avoid dairy.