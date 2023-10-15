The Unexpected, Tangy Ingredient Perfect For Homemade Pad Thai

Even though ketchup seems disingenuous in Pad Thai, the origin of the dish is actually recent to its namesake country. According to the New York Times, pad Thai was created by the Thai government in order to promote a national collective identity. The dish was also a result of a rice shortage, during the early twentieth century, shortly after World War II. Rice noodles were cheap and readily available at the time.

Pad Thai and other Thai dishes made its way to the United States by way of "gastrodiplomacy" or culinary diplomacy, according to Vice. The U.S. and Thailand developed a relationship to help popularize Thai cuisine and culture and, thus, tourism to the country. In the early 2000s, the Thai government created a program that trained and encouraged chefs to open restaurants abroad, including in America, CNN reported.

Today, there are over 10,000 Thai restaurants in the U.S. If you ever feel bad about squeezing some ketchup onto your pad Thai, know there may be some restaurants that use ketchup in their kitchens, too, as some Redditors point out.