Infuse Your Turkey Burger With Soy Sauce For The Juiciest Bite
While swapping the beef for poultry can have some benefits, maintaining that juicy, moist bite can be a little more difficult. Turkey burgers tend to be lean, making them a preferred choice for some on a low-fat diet. On the downside, less fat can lead to dry, crumbly burgers. Mixing in soy sauce not only makes for a more moist burger but also a flavorful one.
In the case of a beef burger, the increased fat and the lower minimum cooking temperature helps to keep the protein moist as it cooks. In the case of a turkey burger with less fat, an additional component needs to fill the gap since the turkey has to be completely cooked for food safety, according to the USDA.
By adding soy sauce to the ground turkey, the additional liquid helps hydrate the meat as it cooks. The liquid will evaporate as the heat brings the protein to temperature. Even though the flavor does not dissipate, the process ensures that the ground meat retains a succulent quality as the steam stays within the patty.
In addition, soy sauce acts like a tenderizer by breaking down protein. This leaves you with a juicy, tender, low-fat burger and an additional flavorful, brown liquid in the mix.
Soy sauce brings a meaty flavor to a turkey burger
While a well-composed bite hits all five flavor profiles, umami is often the most difficult to capture or explain. The note lingers, draws people back for another bite, and overall increases eating enjoyment. Soy sauce, with its complex, savory notes, is often used as an example. When used in a turkey burger, the ingredient adds a flavorful without additional fat. Whether used on its own or combined with mushrooms and other vegetables, it is the backbone flavor of the turkey burger. Even on its own, it can eliminate the bland, boring description.
Although a flavor enhancer, soy sauce can increase the salt content to very high levels. Given its high sodium content due to the fermentation, it should be used judiciously. If adding soy to the turkey burger, consider balancing the other salt-forward items. For example, additional salt in the seasoning or a sprinkle of finishing salt might not be necessary. The importance of taste, season, and taste again is imperative. Starting with a well-balanced dish is always better than trying to mask the lack of flavor by smothering it with condiments.
Combine soy sauce with these ingredients to get a flavorful turkey burger
Since ground turkey does not have a strong flavor foundation, additional ingredients have to set the stage for a more succulent bite. If soy sauce is the starting point, additional meaty, umami-forward options can help complement those notes.
For example, mushrooms would be a smart choice. Not only do the fungi have a meaty texture, but they also complement the soy sauce's umami quality. Also, the mushroom's density adds another moisture component, which is imperative in a turkey burger. Even if the flavor is stupendous, no one wants to eat a shriveled-up poultry patty.
Other ingredients that complement the soy sauce could be eggplant or water chestnuts. The idea is to stick with high moisture content ingredients that blend well with the meatier flavors.
In the end, a great turkey burger should never leave a person feeling like the patty is a substitute for the real thing. That first bite should satiate a delicious burger craving.