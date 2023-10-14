Infuse Your Turkey Burger With Soy Sauce For The Juiciest Bite

While swapping the beef for poultry can have some benefits, maintaining that juicy, moist bite can be a little more difficult. Turkey burgers tend to be lean, making them a preferred choice for some on a low-fat diet. On the downside, less fat can lead to dry, crumbly burgers. Mixing in soy sauce not only makes for a more moist burger but also a flavorful one.

In the case of a beef burger, the increased fat and the lower minimum cooking temperature helps to keep the protein moist as it cooks. In the case of a turkey burger with less fat, an additional component needs to fill the gap since the turkey has to be completely cooked for food safety, according to the USDA.

By adding soy sauce to the ground turkey, the additional liquid helps hydrate the meat as it cooks. The liquid will evaporate as the heat brings the protein to temperature. Even though the flavor does not dissipate, the process ensures that the ground meat retains a succulent quality as the steam stays within the patty.

In addition, soy sauce acts like a tenderizer by breaking down protein. This leaves you with a juicy, tender, low-fat burger and an additional flavorful, brown liquid in the mix.