Tillamook's New Frozen Pizza Review: This Freezer Meal Just Got Way More Exciting
Tillamook has been a pioneer in the dairy industry since its establishment in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative. While its cheese products and ice cream flavors are the talk of the town, the brand just unveiled its latest culinary venture: a new product category with the launch of premium frozen meals. This exciting addition to its product line includes Tillamook Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas, both thoughtfully curated with chef-inspired recipes.
Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza marries a trio of Tillamook cheeses, including its award-winning medium yellow cheddar, whole-milk mozzarella, and Monterey Jack. Throw in some premium toppings on a crispy stone-fired crust, and you have the recipe for a truly delectable pie. Available in four tempting varieties, Tillamook's new pizzas are poised to delight your taste buds. You can choose from Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni, Three Cheese, Three Cheese Supreme, and for the truly adventurous, Cheesy BBQ Chicken.
We had the privilege of tasting three of these cheesy pies ahead of their release in select retailers in October, so we could bring you a comprehensive overview of the offerings. Grab your bib and settle into our frozen pizza overview to see if these new creations hold up to the reputation of the Tillamook brand.
Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni
We started this delectable taste test with Tillamook's Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni option, which features a mildly spicy pepperoni atop the brand's signature trio of cheeses and a savory red sauce. In our 16-minute cooking experience, we found that the pizza delivered on several fronts.
First and foremost, the crust was a standout feature. It was thicker than most frozen pizzas you'll find and achieved the perfect balance: crispy on the outside and pleasantly soft on the inside, which is not always easy to achieve with pre-made dough. The sauce played a crucial role in enhancing the overall taste experience. It struck an ideal balance of sweetness, complementing the spiciness of the pepperoni without overpowering it. And that pepperoni was the star of the show. With a slightly spicy kick, it delivered an authentic and savory flavor profile. It genuinely looked and tasted like high-quality pepperoni, elevating the pizza's appeal. Topped off with that delicious grouping of cheeses, this is one solid pepperoni pizza.
Three Cheese Supreme
Tillamook's Three Cheese Supreme Pizza presents a symphony of flavors that truly delights the palate, featuring uncured pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, onions, and that delectable trio of Tillamook cheeses. It's a medley of sweet and savory delights that delivers an exciting culinary experience.
The interplay of ingredients and flavors in this pizza was a standout feature. The combination of slightly spicy pepperoni and sweet, juicy Italian sausage creates a harmonious contrast that elevates each bite. The addition of peppers and onions further enhances the pizza's appeal. These ingredients provide a welcome kick of savory flavor, effectively cutting through the sweetness of the sauce and sausage. It's a thoughtful combination that adds layers of complexity to the pizza's taste, making it a truly satisfying choice.
One can't help but appreciate the blend of Tillamook cheeses that form the foundation of this pizza. These cheeses are not just a topping but an integral part of the flavor experience. Their richness and creaminess complement the meats and veggies, creating a delightful flavor explosion. This is a versatile option suitable for a variety of occasions, from late-night cravings to family dinners.
Cheesy BBQ Chicken
Tillamook's Cheesy BBQ Chicken Pizza offers a delightful twist on the classic pizza experience. This pizza showcases a tantalizing combination of chopped white meat chicken, red onions, cilantro, and that signature trio of cheeses, all harmoniously united by a tangy BBQ sauce. From the moment it emerged from the oven, the aroma of the BBQ sauce and onions set the stage for a promising dining experience.
The initial impression of this pizza is one of immediate satisfaction. The first bite revealed a burst of flavors as the sweet BBQ sauce intertwined seamlessly with the tender chicken, rich cheese, and the zesty notes of the red onions. It's a harmonious union that showcases the careful selection of ingredients, resulting in a taste profile that resonates with both comfort and excitement. Cilantro's fresh, herbal notes provided a welcomed contrast to the richness of the cheese and BBQ sauce — a truly delicious treat!
This pizza is a testament to the art of pie craftsmanship. It successfully marries the sweet and tangy allure of BBQ sauce with a carefully curated selection of ingredients, resulting in a pizza that excites the senses and satisfies the palate. Whether enjoyed as a comforting meal at home or as a treat for gatherings, this pizza embodies the essence of a well-balanced, flavorful dining experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
The final verdict
Our final assessment? We love this pizza — no questions asked. It's clear Tillamook was looking to create a quality pie, and we believe it did. Each pizza brings a new array of flavors to the table, and we're sure everyone in your family, group, or party will find something they like.
With Tillamook's Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza hitting select retail shelves in October and with a price of around $11 each, you will be able to have a truly exceptional and affordable dining experience in the comfort of your own home. We'll be stocking our freezer with these and recommend you do the same; you won't be sorry!