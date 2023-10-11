Tillamook's New Frozen Pizza Review: This Freezer Meal Just Got Way More Exciting

Tillamook has been a pioneer in the dairy industry since its establishment in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative. While its cheese products and ice cream flavors are the talk of the town, the brand just unveiled its latest culinary venture: a new product category with the launch of premium frozen meals. This exciting addition to its product line includes Tillamook Mac & Cheese and Crispy Stone-Fired Pizzas, both thoughtfully curated with chef-inspired recipes.

Tillamook Crispy Stone-Fired Pizza marries a trio of Tillamook cheeses, including its award-winning medium yellow cheddar, whole-milk mozzarella, and Monterey Jack. Throw in some premium toppings on a crispy stone-fired crust, and you have the recipe for a truly delectable pie. Available in four tempting varieties, Tillamook's new pizzas are poised to delight your taste buds. You can choose from Cheesy Uncured Pepperoni, Three Cheese, Three Cheese Supreme, and for the truly adventurous, Cheesy BBQ Chicken.

We had the privilege of tasting three of these cheesy pies ahead of their release in select retailers in October, so we could bring you a comprehensive overview of the offerings. Grab your bib and settle into our frozen pizza overview to see if these new creations hold up to the reputation of the Tillamook brand.