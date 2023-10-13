Costco Shoppers Can't Decide Whether They Love Or Loathe Kirkland Chicken Pot Pie

As the seasons change, Costco shoppers anticipate when their favorite foods will return to the warehouse. Items like the Costco pumpkin pie, for instance, have fans stalking the bakery. The Kirkland Signature chicken pot pie is a classic take-and-bake dinner, but some shoppers skip that purchase. From taste to value, this Costco classic isn't universally adored.

An October post in the Costco subreddit asked fans where they stood on the store's chicken pot pie. While some people appreciated the convenience, one word seemed to dominate the flavor description: salty. Even though a few people found the taste bland, overwhelmingly, the sodium content was a deal-breaker. Over the years, the pot pie's sodium level has been a point of contention. A Reddit discussion from seven years ago sparked a similar debate over the seasoning. Given that the sodium content has been listed at up to 36% of the daily recommended value, some consumers may find that number too high. Unfortunately, there's no way to alter the salt content in the pre-made dinner.

Other complaints about the seasonal food included the opinions that it didn't contain enough gravy, and some shoppers didn't like the chicken pieces' sizes and seemingly-insufficient veggies. It seems that the Kirkland Signature chicken pot pie is a matter of personal preference, as with any other food on the shelf. One person's five-star dish can get a zero-star ranking from another.