11 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Cooking Oysters

As with several other species of mollusk, oysters can be enjoyed both raw and cooked. The former course involves a few simple steps: clean, shuck, and enjoy. In contrast, cooking oysters can be a complex process involving breading and frying, delicate poaching techniques, or fire-side grilling. Unfortunately, any mistake made during these processes can transform the delicate, briny wonders into chewy, tasteless pellets. All of which begs the question, why bother?

Firstly, there is the matter of food safety. Oysters are known to harbor a bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus which can cause severe nausea and, in extreme cases, death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlights that the best means of protecting yourself from Vibrio vulnificus is thoroughly cooking the oysters before consuming them as heat destroys the bacteria.

Secondly, cooking oysters allows chefs to achieve textures and flavors that are not associated with the bivalve when it is served raw. Fried oysters become crisp, glazed oysters taste spicy, and poached oysters develop a decadent plumpness. All these changes can add welcome variety to an oyster lover's repertoire while also providing novices with a less intimidating way of sampling the mollusk.

To ensure your oyster experience is a good one, we have highlighted 11 common mistakes made during the various cooking processes along with simple measures to avoid them. If followed, these tips will help transform even the biggest skeptic into a passionate ostreaphile.