MasterChef Junior's New Season 9 Judge Is None Other Than Tilly Ramsay
Fox TV's MasterChef Junior — based on the hit show, the rigorous MasterChef — has just been renewed for its 9th season. The upcoming youth cooking competition heralds the return of familiar judges Daphne Oz, Aarón Sánchez, and the franchise's central force, foul-mouthed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. However, MasterChef Junior fans can expect to see a fresh new face in the upcoming season as Tilly Ramsay joins the esteemed panel of judges.
Daughter of long-time MasterChef and MasterChef Junior executive producer and judge Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay is a chef, social media influencer, and television presenter with a growing list of accolades. As the presenter of the BAFTA-nominated series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," runner-up of "Celebrity MasterChef Australia" Season 2, and author of her cookbook "Tilly's Kitchen Takeover," Ramsay has made a name for herself as a promising chef and captivating public figure.
In addition to her successful television and culinary efforts, Ramsay has amassed millions of fans across social media with a cool 10 million followers on TikTok alone. Across her various social media platforms, Ramsay shares cooking tips, viral dance trends, and glimpses into her everyday life as a Ramsay.
Not her first rodeo
Ramsay's role as a MasterChef Junior season 9 judge will not be the first time she has appeared on television alongside her father. She has made cameos in Gordon Ramsay's "The F Word," "Hell's Kitchen US," and his adventurous National Geographic series "Uncharted." In 2022, the father-daughter duo boasted some classic Ramsay banter as hosts of an episode of "Celebrity Gogglebox" with proceeds going toward Stand Up to Cancer. Knowing just how close they are, fans can expect the Ramsay duo to bring some light-hearted quips and well-earned wisdom to season 9 of MasterChef Junior as the young chefs compete for the chance to win $100,000.
In the 2021/2022 season, MasterChef Junior achieved the highest ratings and viewership among unscripted Thursday night programs on FOX. With Tilly Ramsay joining the panel of judges, the show is poised to continue its success and captivate audiences with a fresh new culinary perspective.
Speaking on Ramsay's introduction to the show, president of unscripted programming at FOX Entertainment Allison Wallach said in a press release, "Everyone at FOX and our terrific partners at Endemol Shine North America are delighted to welcome Tilly to the MasterChef Junior family!"