MasterChef Junior's New Season 9 Judge Is None Other Than Tilly Ramsay

Fox TV's MasterChef Junior — based on the hit show, the rigorous MasterChef — has just been renewed for its 9th season. The upcoming youth cooking competition heralds the return of familiar judges Daphne Oz, Aarón Sánchez, and the franchise's central force, foul-mouthed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. However, MasterChef Junior fans can expect to see a fresh new face in the upcoming season as Tilly Ramsay joins the esteemed panel of judges.

Daughter of long-time MasterChef and MasterChef Junior executive producer and judge Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay is a chef, social media influencer, and television presenter with a growing list of accolades. As the presenter of the BAFTA-nominated series "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," runner-up of "Celebrity MasterChef Australia" Season 2, and author of her cookbook "Tilly's Kitchen Takeover," Ramsay has made a name for herself as a promising chef and captivating public figure.

In addition to her successful television and culinary efforts, Ramsay has amassed millions of fans across social media with a cool 10 million followers on TikTok alone. Across her various social media platforms, Ramsay shares cooking tips, viral dance trends, and glimpses into her everyday life as a Ramsay.