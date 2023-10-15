Hack Your Cupcakes With A Sweet Ingredient Frosting In A Pinch
Cupcakes are one dessert you can't enjoy without a rich and creamy layer of frosting. Of course, undressed cupcakes are edible, but part of the enjoyment in eating these miniature treats comes from rewarding your tastebuds with an individual portion of luscious frosting. Whether you're making pumpkin gingerbread cupcakes or red velvet cupcakes with vanilla frosting, there's a super-simple way to add that smooth necessary top layer without stressing over the preparation process: melted marshmallows.
Most traditional buttercreams require room-temperature butter, sifted powdered sugar, and careful monitoring to avoid over-mixing and potential separation of the ingredients. Other frosting varieties require cream cheese, egg whites, and extra ingredients you don't always have on hand. If you're looking for a quick and simple way to upgrade your next batch of cupcakes without utilizing your mixer or measuring cups, look no further than marshmallows.
You already know how quickly marshmallows melt over a crackling fire, so why not melt these tasty treats right in your oven? By plopping large marshmallows onto your cupcakes as they finish baking, you're guaranteed to have a quick, sweet, meltable topping in no time.
Marshmallows burn easily
Now that you know this brilliant "frosting" hack, is there anything you need to consider when using marshmallows as a cupcake topping? While you may have some experience toasting mini marshmallows in your oven with a candied sweet potato casserole recipe, adding the large variety directly to cupcakes takes more precision. First, fill each compartment halfway when adding the cupcake batter to your baking pan. The cupcakes will rise during the baking process; if they're over-filled and dome at the top, subbing marshmallows for frosting will be more challenging.
Once the cupcakes have finished baking, let them rest on a cooling rack. Place individual marshmallows on each cupcake top flat side down and broil for a few seconds. (Be careful to keep a close eye on your oven, as this convenient topping has the ability to burn easily.) When the marshmallow tops have been evenly roasted, slowly remove your baking pan from the oven and use a spoon or spatula to flatten those pillowy, roasted treats.
This topping comes together in minutes; the only real time you need to prepare for is the lag when switching the setting on your oven.
Fun, flavorful ways to level up marshmallow-topped cupcakes
Toasted marshmallows are delicious accompaniments to a variety of cupcake flavors. Beyond adding roasted marshmallows to chocolate cupcakes for a s'mores-like twist, there are more ways you can add flair to these unconventional treats.
Using marshmallows as a frosting alternative is resourceful, but there are additional toppings you can add to these confections to make them even more fun. To roll with that classic s'mores flavor, once your freshly roasted marshmallows have been pressed down, try adding a sprinkle or two of crushed graham crackers, or better yet, individual graham cracker pieces poked directly into the top of your cupcakes. If you're making white or yellow cake cupcakes, try adding quartered strawberries to your marshmallow-topped treats.
And if you still wish your cupcakes had more of a traditional frosting, you have an immense assortment of options at your fingertips. For frosting that tastes and feels just like melted marshmallows, try your hand at making a classic meringue frosting. Made with egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, and vanilla, this frosting involves heating and whipping egg whites until they turn into a fluffy, stable cupcake topping. (For those after the less-is-more approach, try spreading a jar of marshmallow fluff atop your baked goods.) But for matters of convenience, nothing beats the roasted flavor and accessibility of oven-toasted marshmallows. For a fun way to enjoy your next batch of cupcakes, give this topping a try for an unexpected alternative to traditional frosting.