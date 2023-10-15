Hack Your Cupcakes With A Sweet Ingredient Frosting In A Pinch

Cupcakes are one dessert you can't enjoy without a rich and creamy layer of frosting. Of course, undressed cupcakes are edible, but part of the enjoyment in eating these miniature treats comes from rewarding your tastebuds with an individual portion of luscious frosting. Whether you're making pumpkin gingerbread cupcakes or red velvet cupcakes with vanilla frosting, there's a super-simple way to add that smooth necessary top layer without stressing over the preparation process: melted marshmallows.

Most traditional buttercreams require room-temperature butter, sifted powdered sugar, and careful monitoring to avoid over-mixing and potential separation of the ingredients. Other frosting varieties require cream cheese, egg whites, and extra ingredients you don't always have on hand. If you're looking for a quick and simple way to upgrade your next batch of cupcakes without utilizing your mixer or measuring cups, look no further than marshmallows.

You already know how quickly marshmallows melt over a crackling fire, so why not melt these tasty treats right in your oven? By plopping large marshmallows onto your cupcakes as they finish baking, you're guaranteed to have a quick, sweet, meltable topping in no time.