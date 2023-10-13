Taco Bell's New Toasted Breakfast Tacos Review: They Might Be Small, But They Pack A Punch

Beyond the overflowing taco stock photos, we're not exactly sure what Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos are supposed to actually look like, but when we ordered one of each kind, they appeared to be three mini, panini-pressed, closed burritos. The tortilla was soft to the touch, and where the browned toasted marks lie in the tortilla's middle, it added a nice crunch to this tiny package.

The main component of these breakfast tacos is the scrambled eggs, which are fluffy and present from top to bottom in the tortilla. Not so present is the cheddar cheese, which we wouldn't have minded if there were more helpings of.

We first tried the meat-free Breakfast Taco Potato, which contained cubed potato bites that we wished were more crunchy than doughy. While the potatoes were apparently seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder, it's actually a lack of salty seasoning that makes this particular taco a bland affair. The potatoes are in desperate need of Taco Bell's sauce packets, at whatever temperature suits your spicy temperament.

Carnivores fare better in the other two Toasted Breakfast Taco options — bacon or sausage. The crumbles of sausage have a nice, lean taste that isn't overly smoky and a squishy texture that pairs well with the soft eggs and tortilla. While the sausage bits didn't seem to be in abundance under the taco we were handed, the Breakfast Taco Bacon version... brought home the bacon! With the consistency of bacon bits, these plentiful crunchy proteins pack the biggest taste punch out of the three breakfast tacos.