Taco Bell's New Toasted Breakfast Tacos Review: They Might Be Small, But They Pack A Punch
In 2014, Taco Bell rolled out of bed and woke up its customers to the fact that it was going to make breakfast a thing at nationwide locations. Mornings have never been the same, as the Bell has tolled ever since with an array of salty and savory items to help one live más. In 2020, Toasted Breakfast Burritos were rolled up and rolled out into stores and have remained a staple on Taco Bell's morning menu. Three years later, after realizing its breakfast menu was devoid of any actual tacos, Taco Bell is hoping to work similar magic with its new Toasted Breakfast Tacos.
These Toasted Breakfast Tacos have a simple setup of eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon bits, sausage crumbles, or potato pieces. All these elements come together in a taco tortilla at a friendly price that begs you to order all three in one sitting. But will these tacos sit well with customers, or make them want to run in the opposite direction of the border? We didn't hit the snooze button and instead ran to Taco Bell to see what was cooking. Rise and shine to our chew and review...
What do Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos taste like?
Beyond the overflowing taco stock photos, we're not exactly sure what Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos are supposed to actually look like, but when we ordered one of each kind, they appeared to be three mini, panini-pressed, closed burritos. The tortilla was soft to the touch, and where the browned toasted marks lie in the tortilla's middle, it added a nice crunch to this tiny package.
The main component of these breakfast tacos is the scrambled eggs, which are fluffy and present from top to bottom in the tortilla. Not so present is the cheddar cheese, which we wouldn't have minded if there were more helpings of.
We first tried the meat-free Breakfast Taco Potato, which contained cubed potato bites that we wished were more crunchy than doughy. While the potatoes were apparently seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder, it's actually a lack of salty seasoning that makes this particular taco a bland affair. The potatoes are in desperate need of Taco Bell's sauce packets, at whatever temperature suits your spicy temperament.
Carnivores fare better in the other two Toasted Breakfast Taco options — bacon or sausage. The crumbles of sausage have a nice, lean taste that isn't overly smoky and a squishy texture that pairs well with the soft eggs and tortilla. While the sausage bits didn't seem to be in abundance under the taco we were handed, the Breakfast Taco Bacon version... brought home the bacon! With the consistency of bacon bits, these plentiful crunchy proteins pack the biggest taste punch out of the three breakfast tacos.
Nutritional information for Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos
The three Toasted Breakfast Tacos have similar traits in terms of ingredients and nutritional value. Each has a serving size of 78 milligrams and contains cage-free whole eggs, cheddar cheese, and the choice of cured bacon, pork sausage crumbles, or potato bites.
The Toasted Breakfast Taco with bacon has 230 calories, 14 grams of fat, 115 milligrams of cholesterol, 550 milligrams of sodium, 16 grams of total carbohydrates (with 1 being total sugars), and 11 grams of protein.
The Toasted Breakfast Taco with potatoes comes in at 220 calories, 11 grams of fat, 100 milligrams of cholesterol, 430 milligrams of sodium, 22 grams of total carbohydrates (with 1 being total sugars), and 8 grams of protein.
Lastly, the Toasted Breakfast Taco with sausage has 230 calories, 15 grams of fat, 110 milligrams of cholesterol, 430 milligrams of sodium, 16 grams of total carbohydrates (with 1 being total sugars), and 9 grams of protein.
When and where to order Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos
Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos started waking up patrons at participating nationwide locations on October 12. They are limited-time menu items and only available for purchase when breakfast is served, usually from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Be sure to check your location for exact hours and availability.
They can be purchased in-store at the counter, and through a kiosk or the drive-thru, where available. Food delivery options are also available in certain areas. If you are a lucky holder of the Taco Lover's Pass, the tacos are available for use with the pass until November 2. Through the Taco Bell website and app, advance pick up or delivery are options, as well as complete customizations of your order.
How to order Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos and how much they cost
The new breakfast tacos from Taco Bell can be ordered from the breakfast menu a la carte and retail for a suggested price of $1.49, although prices may vary. There is also a Breakfast Tacos Combo option, which comes with a choice of any two Breakfast Tacos, a hashbrown, medium fountain drink, and a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights.
All of the tacos can be ordered with extra portions, or you can remove any you wish. Upgrades, such as guacamole, creamy jalapeño sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese, onions, tomatoes, and steak, are available for an additional cost. Naturally, potatoes, bacon, and sausage crumbles can be added to any of the tacos that they're not already a part of.
There is also the option to "Make it Fresco," where the dairy and mayo-based sauces are replaced in the tacos with tomatoes. Sauce packets are also available by request — based on availability — and include breakfast salsa, mild, hot, fire, and diablo.
The final verdict
Due to their minuscule size (and low price point), you'll likely want to order all three of these new Toasted Breakfast Tacos to satisfy your morning cravings. We tried all three in one sitting with no additional sides and were almost left wanting more — not necessarily more of these breakfast tacos, but something more to fill the tummy out further. Perhaps the Breakfast Tacos Combo is the way to go here, where a pair of tacos are accompanied by sides, a drink, and a treat to complete the meal.
If we had to choose two out of the three, it's almost a no-brainer that we'd stick with the tacos with meat. You miss almost nothing by soft passing on the breakfast taco with potato, which definitely required a sauce packet to make it much of anything. However, if you are only looking for a small breakfast snack to jumpstart the day and don't want to overdo it, look towards the breakfast taco with bacon; its crunch packs a punch that could pass for a fun-sized brunch.