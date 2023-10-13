The Most Important Rule To Follow When Making Home-Canned Oysters

In recent years, canning foods at home has become a popular hobby. However, canning food in general, and seafood in particular, can be dangerous work, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), because of the potential for food poisoning. If you're planning to can oysters yourself, then it's important that you do so safely. There's one important rule to canning oysters that you should always follow — keep your oysters alive until the canning process.

When canning oysters, fresher is better, so you want to buy or catch live oysters. You shouldn't can raw dead oysters, according to the National Center for Home Food Preservation. Always use live oysters and keep them on ice, which, in addition to helping with taste, also helps maintain food safety. When you get ready to can the oysters, that's when you will cook them, by baking them in their shells, shucking them, and then washing the meat in a saltwater solution. The saltwater solution will help preserve the oysters for the canning process.

In general, you also want to be sure that you add adequate amounts of brine or liquid to your jars. This is important as it will help the oysters stay juicy despite being canned. Although canned oysters can keep quality for up to a year, it's important to get things right during the canning process to avoid health hazards.