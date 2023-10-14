Avoid Greasy Meatloaf With A Genius Bread Hack

When it comes to a filling and wholesome meal, you really can't go wrong with meatloaf. When making the dish, you generally want to use ground beef with a higher fat content, otherwise, you run the risk of the meatloaf becoming a dried-out husk. However, a high fat content can also leave the meatloaf greasier than you might like. Fortunately, there's a simple trick that can prevent the dish from becoming overly greasy. All it takes is a couple of pieces of bread under the loaf to sop up excess grease and ensure the perfect meaty texture.

Along with improving the finished product, placing bread under the meatloaf also makes for an easier removal process when the meal is done cooking. Pooling grease can cause the meat to become stuck, and attempts at removing it may result in a broken loaf. With a layer of bread, you can remove the meatloaf from the pan without issue. Additionally, you can also incorporate the bread into your meal since it will be laden with all those tasty meat juices.