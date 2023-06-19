The 11 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Chicken Stocks And Broths

Store-bought chicken stock or broth is one of the most convenient staples to keep on hand. They are quick, easy, affordable, and many have a convincingly homemade flavor that can produce a good soup, stew, or sauce. That said, not all stocks and broths are identical in nutritional value.

For this list, we treat stocks and broths as interchangeable, even though they are traditionally made differently. Homemade broths are produced by boiling meaty bones, vegetables, and herbs in water for approximately an hour before getting strained. Homemade stocks typically use roasted meat bones that simmer in water for hours until the bone marrow and collagen are rendered out, creating a more gelatinous and nutrient-rich liquid. Where store-bought stock or broth is concerned, there is no legal distinction made between the two by the USDA or the FDA, so you can use either for a recipe.

When hunting for the healthiest stock or broth to put in your pantry, primary considerations include the quality of ingredients used, sugar content, additives like preservatives and artificial flavorings, and, most importantly, sodium content. This is where most store-bought stocks and broths fail. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recommended daily value for sodium should be less than 2,300 milligrams. A food item with a percentage of the daily value (%DV) per serving of 20% DV or above is too high. For this reason, you should always seek out low-sodium store-bought stock or broth options. Based on these criteria, these are the unhealthiest store-bought stocks and broths on the market.