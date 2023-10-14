What's The Best Method For Cleaning Carrots?

Now that the large chunks of soil have come off the carrots, it's time to give them a good scrub. You can do this part under running water or by submerging the carrots in a large basin of water. If you're using the latter method, swish the carrots gently in the water — any loose dirt and debris will either fall off or float. Then, with the scrub brush in one hand and a carrot in the other, thoroughly scrub the whole carrot from stem to tip.

Organic and homegrown carrots tend to have more character (that is, are more knobby) than grocery store carrots, as customers have been sensitized to the ideal carrot shape. That said, their more knobby exteriors mean there are more crevices for dirt to get trapped in, so make sure to scrub extra well. No vegetable scrubber? An old toothbrush will work, too. Remember to also only use plain water, as any soap may be absorbed into the carrot's exterior.

After the carrots have been scrubbed, trim the leaves off the top. This is so that the nutrients from the carrot don't continue feeding the leaves, so as to maintain a plump carrot. Pat the carrots dry and chill or freeze them, or use them in your cooking immediately.