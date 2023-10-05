Should You Peel Carrots Before Adding Them To Your Cake Batter?

The age-old question when dealing with certain vegetables is whether to peel or not to peel. To be honest, there are times when peeling might not be your first choice. Peeling generates waste and can be time-consuming when you just want to get to the enjoyable part of cooking or eating. While it makes sense to peel vegetables with tough exteriors, such as butternut squash, for others, like carrots, it depends on the type and intended use. Carrots have edible skins, and if you're tossing them into a stew, you probably don't need to peel them. However, when you're preparing a carrot cake or using carrots in a sweet recipe, like an unexpected carrot cake marmalade, peeling is definitely a good idea.

When cake is on the menu, peeling is recommended for several reasons. First, as root vegetables that grow in the ground, carrot skins can retain some dirt. While cleaning them can help, it may not completely remove all traces of dirt. In addition to the cleanliness of an unpeeled carrot, the skins can have a bitter flavor that no amount of scrubbing can eliminate which would be offputting in a cake.