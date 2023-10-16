The Ingredient That Makes Carrot Cake Waffles Way Easier To Make

Using carrot-flavored baby food in your waffle recipe is as easy as opening a jar. (Although opening jars can be a struggle themselves). You'll want to mix the purée in with your other wet ingredients to form a batter. Since your carrots have been blended, the veggie should combine effortlessly with everything else, solving one of the main hurdles of using solids in a waffle batter. While some may prefer the texture that shredded carrots give, mixing the shredded carrots evenly throughout can be challenging. Because waffles are known to burn unless evenly spread out, you can see how adding them to the mix can make a difficult situation that much worse.

It may go without saying, but you should check the ingredients list on the baby food to ensure there are no additives. In most cases, carrot-flavored baby food is just mashed carrots and water, making it perfect to sub in. However, some baby foods blend multiple veggies, like carrots and peas, so do your due diligence and avoid flavor accidents. While baby food can certainly be convenient, it's worth noting that jars average around $1.40. In comparison, on average, a bag of whole carrots costs around $3.98, meaning you'll get more carrots if you go the fresh route. However, there's a middle ground between convenient and affordable.