The Secret Ingredient That Totally Elevates Boiled Potatoes

Making a compound butter like anchovy butter is as simple as mixing softened butter with your preferred ingredients. It's an easy process, but the results are luxurious. Selecting the right anchovies is the first step. They come packaged in a variety of types — some of the most common being salt-packed, oil-packed, marinated, and anchovy paste. Salt-packed anchovies are often applauded as being ideal for their larger size, but they do require fileting and preparation before cooking. Oil-packed anchovies are smaller, but they come ready to eat and don't need to be de-boned, sliced, or preserved.

For anchovy butter, use oil-packed anchovies, as well as any other aromatics or spices you please (garlic and lemon pair well). Your anchovies should already be bone-free and ready to mince and mix right in with the softened butter. There's no need to wash them, but do drain the excess oil off before mincing.

Another way to prepare anchovy butter is to "dissolve" anchovies into the butter by heating them up with the butter. The little fish are so soft, it just takes a bit of heat and pressure to break them down. This is a common technique in other anchovy-forward recipes such as puttanesca sauce.

Regardless of which of these avenues you decide to choose, the heat from the boiled potatoes will melt the butter when combined, leaving you with a decadent, salty-savory potato side dish that's good enough to eat on its own.