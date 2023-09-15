The 2 Umami-Rich Ingredients You Should Use For Your Meat Marinade

Marinades not only tenderize meat before cooking by breaking down muscle fibers; they also impart flavor by allowing seasonings to soak in. Every good marinade has a few key ingredients: an acid for that enzymatic breakdown of muscle fibers; an oil to form the body of the marinade and keep the meat moisturized; salt for seasoning; and spices, herbs, or sauces that will give your meat the flavoring you're craving. In some cases, though, you don't even need salt — not if the ingredients in the marinade already have all the sodium your dish needs. For marinades that include soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, there's enough rich, umami-forward flavor and salt packed in already.

Soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce are two of the best ingredients for really infusing that savory flavor into your meat, whether it's beef, pork, or chicken — though they accentuate the flavors of steak particularly well. Just add a healthy dash of each to your next marinade if you want to up the umami and make those deep, meaty flavors shine.