How To Reheat Frozen French Toast For The Best Results
French toast can be a fantastic choice for breakfast or lunch, and there are countless ways to amp up its flavor. You can stuff it with cream cheese or peanut butter, turn it into a savory snack, or even add a bit of rum to the mix. The challenge lies in keeping it fresh for longer than a day or two. One option is to freeze it, but if you do that, it may become soggy after thawing.
For best results, skip thawing altogether and reheat frozen French toast in the oven or on the stovetop. You can also put it in the microwave or toaster for a couple of minutes. Alternatively, pop the French toast in an air fryer and cook it at 320 degrees Fahrenheit for five to six minutes. After that, top it with fresh berries, whipped cream, powdered sugar, or cinnamon to make it delicious again.
Use the oven to reheat frozen French toast to perfection
Reheating frozen French toast in the oven is one of the best ways to restore its crispiness. If you go this route, you'll bake the frozen bread slices for a few minutes. The reheating time will vary depending on the thickness of the toast and your oven's overall performance. You can also cover the French toast with aluminum foil, which will trap moisture and prevent the bread from drying out. Once reheated, serve it with a dash of cinnamon or other goodies, such as vanilla ice cream, nutmeg, or heavy cream. For inspiration, see these secret ingredients you should always use in French toast.
The oven method ensures even heat distribution and can be used to reheat large batches of French toast in one go. Plus, it maintains its texture, keeping the interior soft and the exterior caramelized and crispy. Another advantage is that you can reheat the toast along with other foods for a complete meal.
If you're short on time, use the stovetop rather than the oven. All you need to do is reheat the French toast slices in a non-stick skillet greased with butter. Keep an eye on it and adjust the heat as needed. This method is quick and easy but requires constant attention to prevent overcooking, uneven heating, and charring.
Try these reheating methods when you're short on time
As mentioned earlier, you can also reheat frozen French toast in the microwave. If you go this route, wrap the bread slices in a paper towel to absorb excess moisture. After that, microwave them on medium power without removing the paper towel. This method requires little effort and takes just a few minutes, but the toast won't be as crispy and visually appealing as when reheated in the oven.
Alternatively, use a toaster to reheat this delicious snack. Simply toast it on the highest setting for one or two cycles, depending on the appliance's settings and the thickness of your French toast. This option works best when you want to reheat one or two slices of French toast for a quick snack or meal. It's fast and convenient but may result in uneven heating, with some parts of the toast being crispier, drier, or hotter than others. Another drawback is that the bread may stick to the toaster, causing a mess. However, these issues are less likely to occur if your toaster comes with a defrost setting. It's also best not to use the toaster if your French toast already had toppings like syrup before it was frozen.