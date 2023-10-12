Turn Up The Heat And Hack A Buffalo Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's

While burgers have reigned supreme at McDonald's since the restaurant's inception, the fast food chain also features a wide range of chicken sandwiches, including the McCrispy. A relatively recent addition to the Golden Arches menu, the McCrispy is available in plain and spicy versions to ensure customers are fully satisfied. However, a forward-thinking TikToker discovered a clever way to infuse this sandwich with a lot more heat. All it takes is some ranch and Buffalo dipping sauces to make the McCrispy a sandwich bursting with even bolder flavors.

Simply take the chicken from the McCrispy and remove the bun and toppings. Next, place the chicken into the McCrispy bag (McCrispy sandwiches come in bags, similar to how Chik-fil-A serves its sandwiches) and add your sauces. Make sure the bag is closed, then give it a good shake to ensure the sauces are evenly distributed over the chicken. In the event you want an even hotter experience, use this sauce hack on the spicy McCrispy, as opposed to the plain version.