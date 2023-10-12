Turn Up The Heat And Hack A Buffalo Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's
While burgers have reigned supreme at McDonald's since the restaurant's inception, the fast food chain also features a wide range of chicken sandwiches, including the McCrispy. A relatively recent addition to the Golden Arches menu, the McCrispy is available in plain and spicy versions to ensure customers are fully satisfied. However, a forward-thinking TikToker discovered a clever way to infuse this sandwich with a lot more heat. All it takes is some ranch and Buffalo dipping sauces to make the McCrispy a sandwich bursting with even bolder flavors.
Simply take the chicken from the McCrispy and remove the bun and toppings. Next, place the chicken into the McCrispy bag (McCrispy sandwiches come in bags, similar to how Chik-fil-A serves its sandwiches) and add your sauces. Make sure the bag is closed, then give it a good shake to ensure the sauces are evenly distributed over the chicken. In the event you want an even hotter experience, use this sauce hack on the spicy McCrispy, as opposed to the plain version.
What are McDonald's fans saying about this ingenious McCrispy hack?
TikTok is the place for fans of McDonald's to congregate and share their secret tips and hacks using menu items from the chain. Upon being introduced to the McCrispy hack, commenters had lots of strong opinions. One person said they wished they'd been familiar with this trick before enjoying a McCrispy the previous day, while many others claimed to have already employed the hack numerous times.
@hasaneats
Mcdonalds > chick fil a sandwiches 😳 #food #mcdonalds #foodie #mcdonaldshacks #foodhacks #tiktokfoodhacks #spicychickensandwich #chickfila #fastfoodhacks #foodchallenge #screammovie
A few commenters wondered whether the extra steps were really necessary. As stated by one person, "Or you could just put the sauce on the chicken or bun?" A similar sentiment was expressed by other commenters, who wondered why a mix of Buffalo and ranch couldn't just be added in the conventional manner. A number of people also expressed a preference for Chik-fil-A when it comes to crispy chicken sandwiches, showing that the chicken sandwich wars are still alive and well among rival chains.
Other fun hacks to try when dining at McDonald's
Not everyone enjoys the heat imparted by the spicy McCrispy and Buffalo sauce. In this case, there's a Big Mac hack that replaces the beef patties with crispy chicken breasts. It should be noted that not all locations may be willing to make this substitution. Also, there's a chance that a hacked chicken Big Mac may end up costing more, but it really just depends on the policies at your closest McDonald's. However, it never hurts to ask.
This hack is so enticing that some McDonald's locations even put it on the menu officially. According to Yahoo! Life, the chain introduced a chicken Big Mac in Miami in 2022 after the sandwich was met with great enthusiasm in the U.K. However, the sandwich doesn't appear to have made it to the national menu, and there's no indication that McDonald's is planning a wider release. In the meantime, crispy chicken enthusiasts can take advantage of clever hacks to craft their own special meal.