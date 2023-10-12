Seriously Upgrade Your Chili With A Boozy Ingredient

Whether you like Texas chili, Indiana Hoosier chili, or vegetarian varieties, a heaping pot of chili is a tried-and-true comfort meal that will warm you up and keep you sated. Among the many reasons to love the dish is its versatility. You can spice it up, keep it tame, or otherwise tweak it to satisfy your specific cravings. While there are numerous ways to give chili a boost, one of the most compelling is adding booze. For one thing, it's practical, given that it's ideal for deglazing the pan and incorporating those crispy browned bits of fond back into the stew. No matter if you choose beer, wine, or something stronger, alcohol is a boon to chili's long-simmered flavors.

For instance, instead of adding just water or broth to your preferred recipe, pouring in some of your favorite beer will impart rich, malty, pleasantly bitter, and hoppy nuances for a resulting dish brimming with robustness and complexity. Plus, beer's enzymes and slight acidity help tenderize tougher meats, rendering cuts like chuck roast and oxtail more succulent and easier to shred.

Let your taste buds be your guide when choosing which beer to use. Stouts like Guinness can infuse your chili with deep, roasted coffee notes, while amber ales offer a balanced combination of malt sweetness and hoppy bitterness. Extra-hoppy IPAs are great for absorbing lots of peppery heat. Meanwhile, light lagers will bring a more subtle aroma to your chili.