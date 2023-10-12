The Common Mistake To Avoid When Cooking Goat Meat

Goats were among the first species to be domesticated some 10,500 years ago. Over the millenniums, goat meat became an everyday protein in many parts of the world, used in recipes such as goat water in Monserrat, barbacoa tacos in Mexico, or goat biryani hailing from India. Its popularity in the United States has even risen, and it is sometimes available for purchase in specialty stores. If you are considering cooking goat meat at home, a mistake to avoid is letting the meat dry out.

What does this mean? Goat meat is lean, which means it contains less saturated fats and cholesterol. However, while its leanness is seen as a nutritional advantage, it also means that goat meat can dry out quickly during cooking. To counter this, cooking goat meat in enough water is best to avoid an overly chewy eating experience. Keeping goat meat adequately moist is one reason it's a good idea to cook goat meat in marinades and stews to ensure you get a most tender and delectable dish.