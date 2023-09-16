What Exactly Is Goat Water And What Does It Taste Like?

No, they didn't find a way to squeeze water out of goats, although that would be quite interesting. Goat water is actually a type of stew and the national dish of Montserrat. The British overseas territory, located southeast of Puerto Rico in the Lesser Antilles chain of Caribbean islands, has a population that barely tops 5,000, but its culinary offerings are among the most unique on Earth, born from a complicated collision of Caribbean, English, Irish, and African cultures. No dish better exemplifies this melting pot model than goat water.

Goat water, also known as kiddy stew, contains slow-cooked cubes of goat meat with onions, and green peppers. These ingredients are simmered in a meaty broth that's neither too thick nor too thin — about the consistency of cream. The slightly gamey taste of goat is elevated by a blend of herbs and spices.

The most widely-circulated recipe for goat water comes from The Montserrat Cookbook released by the local Old People's Welfare Association. First published in 1969, the recipe calls for garlic, cloves, marjoram, and mace (a derivative of the nutmeg fruit), and suggests adding a splash of rum or whiskey at the end. Scotch bonnet chile pepper, one of the defining flavors of the Commonwealth Caribbean, is a very common addition that lends some serious heat to the dish. With its bold, spicy flavor profile, goat water seems like a far cry from the stew that originally inspired it, but that's all part of the dish's fascinating backstory.