Why It's Best To Cook Goat Meat In Stews And Marinades

Goat meat is an often-overlooked meat in the United States that is actually eaten all over the world. Unlike the process for preparing most meats, goat is often slow-cooked using some form of marinade or stew.

Birria, for example, is traditionally a stew made from tender goat meat that spends hours on heat. We also know it as braised beef in a taco shell. But the reason for goat meat's different cooking style comes down to its natural leanness; the meat is so low in fat that it tends to dry out if cooked any other way.

Goat meat is considered red meat, but it doesn't contain nearly the same saturated fat as beef. While grilling a beef burger on hot grates makes for a juicy patty, goat meat doesn't have quite as much moisture, leaving it too dry to enjoy if cooked using the same method. But when it's steeped in liquid, such as a marinade or stew, the meat tenderizes without drying out.