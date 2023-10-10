The Kitchen Deals To Look Out For During Amazon's October Prime Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From stocking up on holiday gifts to preparing to host that seasonal feast, Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to shop and save. While these deals are only for Prime members, the old saying about membership having its privileges definitely applies. Now through October 11, the discounts will have many people filling that shopping cart with kitchen deals.

Amazon has a wide variety of kitchen essentials included in the October Prime Day deals. Whether it's time to replace those dull knives or finally purchase that air fryer, the deep discounts will make this sale too tempting to resist. With big brand names like KitchenAid, Vitamix, and Philips included in this sale, it might be best to act quickly. After all, there is no worse FOMO than when a heavily discounted item is sold out. Unlike Black Friday, there is no worrying about checkout line chaos. These purchases can be made from the comfort of the couch.