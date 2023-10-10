The Kitchen Deals To Look Out For During Amazon's October Prime Day
From stocking up on holiday gifts to preparing to host that seasonal feast, Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to shop and save. While these deals are only for Prime members, the old saying about membership having its privileges definitely applies. Now through October 11, the discounts will have many people filling that shopping cart with kitchen deals.
Amazon has a wide variety of kitchen essentials included in the October Prime Day deals. Whether it's time to replace those dull knives or finally purchase that air fryer, the deep discounts will make this sale too tempting to resist. With big brand names like KitchenAid, Vitamix, and Philips included in this sale, it might be best to act quickly. After all, there is no worse FOMO than when a heavily discounted item is sold out. Unlike Black Friday, there is no worrying about checkout line chaos. These purchases can be made from the comfort of the couch.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
A professional-grade Vitamix Blender makes sauces, soups, simple pasta dough, and mo re. Although it is a significant kitchen investment, the item can become a workhorse in the kitchen. The stainless-steel blades can make quick work of dense vegetables. In contrast, the swift motion does not pulverize delicate ingredients. Whether chopping, stirring, blending, or pureeing, the 10 speeds can do a lot in your kitchen. And, the self-clean feature makes for quick clean-up.
For Amazon's October Prime Day deals, the Vitamix 5200 Blender is 45% off. The sale price is $299.95 versus the regular retail price of $549.99.
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
From TikTok recipes to French Fries, many people appreciate an air fryer's versatility. The Philips Airfryer XXL has a 7-quart capacity, which is perfect for a big family. With no pre-heating required and dishwasher-safe parts, the ease of use has earned this item rave reviews, including 76% 5-star ratings on Amazon.
For October Prime Day deals, the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL sells for $142.45 versus its normal retail price of $349.95. It is a sizzling steal at 59% off.
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set, including a knife block
A knife is a powerful tool in the kitchen. The Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set is a great intermediate choice for home cooks. The set includes a chef knife, a paring knife, and a Santoku Knife, among others. Although a serrated knife would have been a good addition, this Cuisinart set has the basics for being able to break down a chicken, chop some vegetables, or even delicately turn an artichoke.
The Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set, which includes the knife block, is on sale for $99.95. It originally retails for $160.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is on sale this year. From the person who is tired of sharing the office coffee pot to the college student who needs to break that expensive coffee shop habit, this deal is too good to pass over. Available in many colors, the Single Serve Coffee Maker brews 6–12-ounce beverages. Plus, the slim design does not take up a lot of counter space.
The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is on sale for $59.99. It is 40% off the listed price of $99.99.
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set
The All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set updates all the essentials with 13 pots and pans. The hard anodized core allows for even, consistent temperatures when cooking. Combined with the non-stick coating, these pans can stand up to high-heat searing, long braises, and a quick saute. Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, these pans can be used on any stovetop.
The All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set is on sale for $413.59, 48% off the list price of $799.92.
Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Although the name Crock-Pot might conjure up another kitchen appliance, this Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven has many positive reviews from users. While some people report that it is heavy, the majority of users appreciate its versatility and affordable price point. Whether cooking stews and soups or casseroles and bread, the Dutch Oven is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used on various cooktops.
The Sapphire Blue Crock-Pot Artisan Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is on sale for $49.99, which is 60% off the original price of $125.99 (prices vary by colorway).
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Since a KitchenAid Stand Mixer is an investment, taking advantage of the Amazon October Prime Day deal is a great opportunity. KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a little lighter and smaller, but it still has the power and durability that home cooks want. From making five dozen cookies to a fluffy whipped cream, the various blades and mixing speeds can handle almost any task.
The KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is on sale for $259.99 and shoppers can choose from various colors. The regular retail price is $379.99.
Anolon Allure Nonstick Bakeware Set
The Anolon Allure Nonstick Bakeware Set is a superb collection of baking dishes. Plus, the additional lip around the edge of each pan makes them easier to grip when maneuvering in and out of the oven. Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this set can dish up cakes, pies, or any other delicious treat.
The Anolon Allure Nonstick Bakeware Set is on sale for $22.99, a 54% savings off the list price.
Pyrex Freshlock 14-Piece Mixed Size Glass Food Storage Meal Prep Container Set
With the Pyrex Freshlock 14-Piece Mixed Size Glass Food Storage Meal Prep Container Set, there is a size for meal prepping, leftover storage, and more. The glass containers are stain-resistant with airtight, locking lids. Plus, the built-in write-and-erase label option is a great way to keep track of use by dates.
The Pyrex Freshlock 14-Piece Mixed Size Glass Food Storage Meal Prep Container Set is on sale for $37.39 during Amazon's Prime Day.