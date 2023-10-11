Should You Shuck Corn Before Cooking It In The Microwave?

When preparing fresh corn on the cob, the perennial debate revolves around a simple yet significant question: What is the best way to prepare this seasonal favorite? This could depend on your mood, available resources, and desired flavor profile. Do you boil it on the stovetop, grill it to smoky perfection, or zap it in the microwave? And what about that pesky husk?

If you choose to go the microwave route, you might wonder whether you should shuck the corn before cooking it. The internet offers up a handful of recipes that fall into both the husk and no-husk camps, so the answer seems to be: It's entirely up to you. Interestingly, the online consensus appears more focused on using the microwave for cooking and cleaning corn, leaving you free to prepare the cobs however you'd like.

The microwave-shucking trick is much-chronicled on social media, with users raving about the no-mess and convenient process. "This is the BEST THING since sliced bread!!" one YouTuber commented. "It came out perfect! Not dripping with water as with boiling. And the shucking was amazing! No strings left whatsoever," another added. So, how exactly do you shuck corn on the cob in the microwave?