The Perk Popeyes Is Now Offering With Its Thanksgiving Turkey For The First Time Ever
If we may be so bold, one does not go to Popeyes to be surprised. One goes to Popeyes to indulge in the familiar deep-fried comfort of the chain's virally popular spicy chicken sandwich, its crispy battered butterfly shrimp, its blackened chicken tenders, and its various other Louisiana-inspired delights, all beneath a florescent halo of orange light. But there's one time of year when the franchise breaks from its chicken and seafood routine by slinging Thanksgiving turkeys rubbed in its signature Cajun-spice blend.
In years past, Popeyes has offered its Southern-style birds pre-cooked to drive-thru customers, says USA Today, taking the stress out of what's usually the most stressful part of the last Thursday in November. In 2021, participating locations sold birds for a cool $39.99 a pop. This year, perhaps in light of our increasingly stressful world, the chain is taking a noteworthy extra step out of the Thanksgiving dinner grind.
Give thanks to Popeyes' turkeys for delivery
Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkeys are back for Thanksgiving 2022, and this time they're coming straight to your door for $94.99 (which includes shipping, but not sales tax), per Popeyes. If you live anywhere in the contiguous United States, you can order your bird online for delivery as soon as October 24. Your turkey won't be hot and ready to eat, but it will be pre-seasoned. Once you receive your precious bird, all that'll be left to do is thaw, heat, and serve.
Popeyes says that the turkeys are meant to serve 8-12 people and are marinated in the brand's "signature blend" of Louisiana-style seasoning (which includes salt, paprika, dried onions, and dried garlic). They're roasted low and slow before getting "flash fried for a crispy coating." If you live outside the bounds of delivery, Food & Wine notes that participating Popeyes locations are still offering pre-orders on Thanksgiving turkeys for in-person pickup.