The Perk Popeyes Is Now Offering With Its Thanksgiving Turkey For The First Time Ever

If we may be so bold, one does not go to Popeyes to be surprised. One goes to Popeyes to indulge in the familiar deep-fried comfort of the chain's virally popular spicy chicken sandwich, its crispy battered butterfly shrimp, its blackened chicken tenders, and its various other Louisiana-inspired delights, all beneath a florescent halo of orange light. But there's one time of year when the franchise breaks from its chicken and seafood routine by slinging Thanksgiving turkeys rubbed in its signature Cajun-spice blend.

In years past, Popeyes has offered its Southern-style birds pre-cooked to drive-thru customers, says USA Today, taking the stress out of what's usually the most stressful part of the last Thursday in November. In 2021, participating locations sold birds for a cool $39.99 a pop. This year, perhaps in light of our increasingly stressful world, the chain is taking a noteworthy extra step out of the Thanksgiving dinner grind.