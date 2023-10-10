Mix Tapenade Into Mayo For A Briny, Creamy Sandwich Spread
Beyond the immeasurable assortment of fillings, often, a great sandwich often comes down to the particular sauce or condiment used to adorn your layered snack or meal. Of course, you can level up any sandwich by learning how to make mustard. However, if you want a convenient and delicious way to add flavor and texture to the jarred or homemade mayonnaise you already have stored in your refrigerator, look no further than the briny goodness of tapenade.
Traditional Provençal tapenade is made from an even ratio of minced capers and olives, yet olives are the central focus in more modern varieties. To elevate your sandwich game, add a spoonful of tapenade to your mayo, mix, and apply. Its bright and salty tang is the perfect way to round out the neutral flavor of your favorite creamy condiment. This new and improved spread can liven up all your favorite savory sandwich fillings. If you don't want to buy a whole jar of tapenade just to boost your mayo's flavor, you can easily make your own version of this delightful spread with just a few charcuterie board essentials.
Tips for making your own tapenade-infused mayo
If olive tapenade has never graced your grocery cart, the good news is that homemade tapenade recipes contain many of the same everyday pantry items as store-bought versions, including Niçoise or Provence-based oil-cured olives, plus a varying mixture of capers, garlic, lemon, and anchovy filets. Some variations even call for a hint of Dijon mustard.
When making your briny sandwich spread, it's important to mince your favorite French or Greek olive mix with a bit of garlic and capers since the finer texture will allow the ingredients to meld better. If you like the elevated flavor punch of marinated olives, chopped garlic and a squeeze of lemon juice will act as flavor enhancers. And if you opt to add anchovies, you can balance their savory umami notes with some dried herbs or a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce.
The best part about making tapenade-infused mayo is that you can adjust each ingredient to match your taste preferences. But whether you mix up your own from scratch or use the jarred stuff, several sandwiches are particularly suited to this combination condiment.
Sandwiches that sing with tapenade-infused mayo
Now that you know some tips for making your very own version of tapenade mayonnaise, you might understand why you should stop throwing out olive brine. There is so much valuable flavor in that precious liquid. Its tanginess and creaminess make it an ideal complement for all kinds of sandwiches.
Instead of slathering hummus on your layered veggie-filled hoagie, add a swipe of tapenade mayo to switch up the overall flavor and add some welcome richness. Try it on a muffuletta instead of the classic olive salad with all of your favorite Italian meats like salami, ham, and mortadella, as well as cheese and other pickled veggies. Besides using a generous portion of the mayo, you can drizzle oil and vinegar, plus your choice of Italian seasonings, such as basil and oregano, to make one genuinely epic sandwich. And while mayonnaise isn't traditional on pan bagnat, olives are, making the French tuna sandwich — which hails from Nice — a prime candidate for this creamy condiment.
Another benefit of making tapenade mayo is that it can quickly be turned into a dip for crudité or pita chips. Transform the homemade concoction from a flavorful topping into a tasty dipping sauce by loading up your mixing bowl with extra olives, fresh herbs, and olive oil. Of course, while there's more than one way to utilize this versatile condiment, there's no question that it especially excels as a sandwich spread.