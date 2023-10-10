Mix Tapenade Into Mayo For A Briny, Creamy Sandwich Spread

Beyond the immeasurable assortment of fillings, often, a great sandwich often comes down to the particular sauce or condiment used to adorn your layered snack or meal. Of course, you can level up any sandwich by learning how to make mustard. However, if you want a convenient and delicious way to add flavor and texture to the jarred or homemade mayonnaise you already have stored in your refrigerator, look no further than the briny goodness of tapenade.

Traditional Provençal tapenade is made from an even ratio of minced capers and olives, yet olives are the central focus in more modern varieties. To elevate your sandwich game, add a spoonful of tapenade to your mayo, mix, and apply. Its bright and salty tang is the perfect way to round out the neutral flavor of your favorite creamy condiment. This new and improved spread can liven up all your favorite savory sandwich fillings. If you don't want to buy a whole jar of tapenade just to boost your mayo's flavor, you can easily make your own version of this delightful spread with just a few charcuterie board essentials.