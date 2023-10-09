Krispy Kreme's Scooby-Doo Halloween Donuts Look Deliciously Nostalgic

Krispy Kreme is serving serious childhood nostalgia this spooky season with its delightfully colorful Scooby-Doo-themed donuts. There are four new limited-edition donuts to choose from, thanks to the donut maker's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The new donuts include the Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut, the Mystery Machine Doughnut, the Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut, and the Spooky Monster Cookies N' Kreme Doughnut.

Both the Scooby Dooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine feature Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut and a chocolate piece featuring their namesake. Scooby Dooby-Doo has orange cake batter-flavored buttercream in its center, as well as blue icing with a signature Scooby-Doo lime green icing swirl on top. The Mystery Machine has chocolate icing and sprinkles with more of that signature lime green icing.

The Spooky Monster Cookies N' Kreme features Oreo Cookies filling and is topped with a Scooby-Doo signature purple icing, a black chocolate icing, pieces of Oreo cookies, and a chocolate piece featuring a Scooby-Doo monster. The Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle is the only one of the donuts that does not feature a chocolate piece. It features orange icing and a colorful blend of sprinkles instead.