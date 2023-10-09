Krispy Kreme's Scooby-Doo Halloween Donuts Look Deliciously Nostalgic
Krispy Kreme is serving serious childhood nostalgia this spooky season with its delightfully colorful Scooby-Doo-themed donuts. There are four new limited-edition donuts to choose from, thanks to the donut maker's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The new donuts include the Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut, the Mystery Machine Doughnut, the Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut, and the Spooky Monster Cookies N' Kreme Doughnut.
Both the Scooby Dooby-Doo and the Mystery Machine feature Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut and a chocolate piece featuring their namesake. Scooby Dooby-Doo has orange cake batter-flavored buttercream in its center, as well as blue icing with a signature Scooby-Doo lime green icing swirl on top. The Mystery Machine has chocolate icing and sprinkles with more of that signature lime green icing.
The Spooky Monster Cookies N' Kreme features Oreo Cookies filling and is topped with a Scooby-Doo signature purple icing, a black chocolate icing, pieces of Oreo cookies, and a chocolate piece featuring a Scooby-Doo monster. The Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle is the only one of the donuts that does not feature a chocolate piece. It features orange icing and a colorful blend of sprinkles instead.
A month full of promotions at Krispy Kreme
"We've asked Scooby-Doo and his friends to solve 'The Case of the Disappearing Doughnuts' because it seems like whenever we put out a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, they vanish almost immediately," Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in an October 9 press release. Krispy Kreme is encouraging fans to tag their acquisitions on social media with #Scoobtober and #KrispyKreme.
All four of the Scooby-Doo Halloween donuts are currently available in participating Krispy Kreme shops. And if you get a full dozen, they'll come in a nifty Scooby-Doo-themed box, too. They can also be ordered through the app or website and picked up or delivered where available. If you're lucky, a grocery store near you will also be carrying six-packs of the donuts.
The limited-edition donuts aren't the only promotion Krispy Kreme is running this month, either. Not only can you get a free donut by showing up to a participating Krispy Kreme in costume this Halloween, but with Friday the 13th also falling in October this year, the chain is offering a 13th donut for just 13 cents after the purchase of a dozen Original Glazed.