The Unexpected Penny Hack That'll Save Your Thanksgiving Pie

Venturing into pie-baking during the holiday season can be stressful, even for the most experienced home chefs. Of course, you could downshift your lofty expectations and make a Thanksgiving dessert that isn't pumpkin pie. But something about the holidays beckons the enjoyment of a traditional fruit-filled or cream-based dessert, flaky crust included. To make the baking process easier, you can even use pennies as pie weights.

If you have a pie on your Thanksgiving menu that requires either a pre-made crust or a partially baked crust, you may have already read the ins and outs of blind baking. Blind baking, par-baking, or baking that tender exterior before filling may seem intimidating. But as long as you have reliable pie weights to keep that butter and flour-filled lining from puffing up in the oven, you should have a perfectly baked pie crust in no time.

To get the job done, you can splurge on some expensive metal pie weights, but for convenience purposes, why not sub in your loose change? If you've been looking to put your spare pennies to good use, metal coins work as the perfect pie filler when blind baking. Because pennies retain and transfer heat quite well, not only will your pie crust bake even faster, but you'll also have just the right amount of pressure to keep the base of your crust weighted down amidst the baking process.