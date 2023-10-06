Prevent Dry Macaroni Salad With A Simple Trick

Although it might seem counterintuitive, it can actually be beneficial to slightly overcook your pasta for macaroni salad. This is because noodles tend to harden in the fridge and overcooking them by a couple of minutes will ensure that they stay soft.

When your noodles are ready, simply pop them in the fridge to chill while you mix up the dressing. Then, pour half of the dressing into the noodles along with the chopped veggies and let the salad chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve it. About five minutes before serving you can add the second half of the dressing. Sometimes the flavor of the salad changes over time, so give the pasta salad a quick taste test to see if it needs any more salt or pepper.

You may have heard of another method to prevent pasta salad from drying out — adding oil to the noodles before adding the dressing. This works because oil can act as a barrier that prevents the noodles from soaking up a lot of liquid. However, for macaroni salads that normally don't include oil as an ingredient, the added oil might make for an unpleasant consistency. That's why this trick is best for pasta salads that already call for oil like an Italian or Greek pasta salad, but it won't necessarily work for an oil-light Amish macaroni salad.