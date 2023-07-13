What Sets Amish Macaroni Salad Apart From All The Others?
The Amish have long been famous for their food which is loved for its homegrown ingredients and wholesome flavors. Amish potato salad is often served at summer cookouts, and the tradition of Amish friendship bread is a sweet and sincere way to show someone you care. One particularly famous Amish dish that is so popular that it is sold at many Walmart locations is Amish macaroni salad. But what makes Amish macaroni salad different from other pasta salads?
Amish macaroni salad includes many of the same ingredients as its regular counterparts, including mayo and mustard. However, the secret to Amish macaroni salad is a specific dressing that gives the dish a tangier flavor. Some recipes also call for pickle relish to offer extra tanginess and paprika for a smoky flare. These extra ingredients give Amish macaroni salad a punch of flavor that stands out and makes it one of those dishes that doesn't last long at a potluck.
What makes Amish macaroni salad taste so good
The main characteristic of Amish macaroni salad that sets it apart is the aforementioned dressing, which has a sweet and acidic flavor thanks to the addition of sugar and vinegar. The pasta salad is also deliciously addicting because of its creamy texture. Unlike other varieties that may be more oily, Amish macaroni salad is creamy and thick. If you'd like it to be even thicker, you can put it in the refrigerator overnight to soak up the remaining liquid. For those who want a slightly wetter pasta salad, serve it immediately after making it.
Special dressing aside, another ingredient that sets Amish macaroni salad apart is the addition of large chopped veggies like bell peppers, red onion, and celery. These vegetables add a refreshing crunch to every bite and pair perfectly with the sweet and tangy sauce. To give the dish a nice bit of protein and a richer flavor, many Amish macaroni salads may include chopped hardboiled eggs.
How to make an Amish macaroni salad
Now you know what sets Amish macaroni salad apart, but how do you make this Pennsylvania Dutch classic yourself? First, hardboil your eggs. Perfect hardboiled eggs take about 15 minutes to cook. When they are done, peel and chop them into large pieces. Next, start cooking the macaroni. While the pasta is cooking, chop your vegetables and add them to a large bowl with the chopped egg.
The next step is to make the creamy sauce. Amish macaroni salad dressing consists of mayonnaise, pickle relish, yellow mustard, vinegar (white or apple cider), sugar, and celery seed. Mix all these ingredients in the bowl with the chopped vegetables and egg. When the macaroni is ready, strain well and add to the bowl. Mix and season with salt, pepper, and paprika to taste.
There you have it! A delicious Amish macaroni salad that can be served immediately or put in the fridge to thicken overnight.