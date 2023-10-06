Baked Potatoes Are A Truly Underrated Vessel For Eggs

Eggs are particularly good when paired with twice-baked potatoes as opposed to their singular-baked counterparts. Twice-baked potatoes are the upscaled, slightly more decadent version of a baked potato and they involve an extra step or two to really pack in the flavor. Rather than simply baking the potato in the oven, fluffing up the insides, topping it with your preferred ingredients, and calling it a day, twice-baked potatoes require you to scoop out the interior of the potato fully. That fluff then gets mixed with a variety of ingredients — typically ingredients you might find in a mashed potato recipe — until it's a paste. It's then filled back into the potato skin and baked a second time until the cheese gets melty and everything melds in the heat of the oven.

When the potato goes back into the oven, you can press a little divot into the paste and crack an egg into it. The egg will set during the short extra time in the oven. This dish is sometimes called an "Idaho Sunrise," and if you'd prefer to get a little different, frying or poaching an egg separately and topping the potato with it after the fact always works.